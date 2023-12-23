Barcelona made almost €600m from income during 2022-23 season, only 5% came from supporters

When looking at Barcelona, it’s hard not to peek at the club’s ongoing financial problems. These have caused the club to look a shadow of itself at times, although bosses are determined to rectify this over the coming years.

Money is a big thing in football, and especially for Barcelona. The club often looks at ways to raise funds due to their current situation, such as the recent mid-season friendly against Club America in Dallas.

Sport have released details on the income raised by Barcelona’s men’s team during the 2022-23 season, which saw them win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. €598m was raised throughout the campaign, with the largest portion coming from marketing (€232.6m). €204m came from broadcasts and television rights, with €116m coming from competition prize money and ticket sales. Interesting, only €45m of last season’s income came from season ticket sales and club partners, approximately 5%.

Barcelona will hope that these figures will continue to grow over the coming years, as they look to also reduce costs. Competition prize money should increase anyway, given that they managed to reach the Champions League knockout stages on this occasion.