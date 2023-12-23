Barcelona have set presentation date for impending arrival of first January signing

Excitement continues to build within Barcelona over the impending arrival of Vitor Roque. A deal was agreed for the 18-year-old Brazilian international to join during the summer, but financial problems meant that Roque was unable to join immediately – although he will be arriving in January.

Gavi’s season-ending injury opened up enough salary space for Barcelona to register Roque, who will join in the coming days to begin his European football adventure. He could even be available for the club’s next fixture, which is against Las Palmas.

That match takes place in Gran Canaria on the 4th of January, but as MD have reported, Roque’s arrival and presentation is due to take place 24 hours prior. This gives an opportunity for him to play against Las Palmas, although it may be decided that Barcelona do not want to rush him into action immediately.

A more realistic debut for Roque could be in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Osasuna, which takes place in Saudi Arabia one week later. Regardless of when he adorns the Barcelona jersey for the first time, there is hope that he will make a big impression.