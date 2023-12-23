Barcelona handed major boost in pursuit for Argentinian wonderkid, low-cost operation now a possibility

Barcelona are often attentive to the world’s most exciting young players, and Claudio Echeverri certainly falls into this category. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder lit up the recent U17 World Cup, which has caused some of the biggest clubs in the world to register their interest in signing him.

The Catalans are one of the clubs keen on Echeverri, although their chances of signing him took a hit earlier this month when River Plate rejected their first offer. However, as it transpires, they may be able to sign him for absolutely nothing.

Speaking earlier this week, Echeverri has confirmed (via MD) that he intends to leave River in 2024 – his contract expires at the end of the calendar year, so he could even be available as a free agent.

“I’m not going to renew, but I’m going to stay here for six months or a year to enjoy myself. After that, we’ll see.”

Barcelona would absolutely love to sign Echeverri as part of a low-cost operation, given their ongoing financial problems. Their dreams could become a reality, although there are sure to be many, many clubs also looking to sign the teenage star in 2024.