Barcelona caught by surprise amid reports of possible Champions League suspension

Earlier this week, reports from Germany suggested that Barcelona could be banned from playing in European competitions (Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League) for up to three years.

The Catalan giants have reportedly been threatened with sanctions over their failure to balance club expenses against income in line with UEFA financial rules, which is said to threaten their chances of playing in Europe.

Despite these reports, MD say that Barcelona are completely unaware of any impending ban from European competitions. They do not believe that they will be punished by UEFA on this matter, so they are continuing under the pretence that they will continue playing continental football, provided that they qualify.

It’s not the first time this year that the threat of being excluded from European football has been hanging over Barcelona’s head. A similar case occurred at the back end of last season when UEFA were investigating the Negreira case, although they were ultimately allowed to enter this season’s Champions League.