Barcelona believe they can win at least two competitions this season despite recent poor form

Barcelona are in the midst of a difficult period, one that has overtaken then over the last few weeks. Because of it, they sit seven points off the top of the La Liga table, with Real Madrid and Girona currently level on points at this stage.

They did make it through to the Champions League knockout stages, something that did not happen last season, although they face a tricky match-up with Napoli. Still, there is confidence from within Barcelona that they can have a successful season.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xavi Hernandez and president Joan Laporta believe that next month’s Spanish Super Cup could be a turning point in Barcelona’s season. If they are able to win that competition for the second year in a row, there is hope that they can go on to win at least one more trophy, either in La Liga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona intend to take the Spanish Super Cup very seriously, but if Xavi’s side are unable to win it, there’s a good chance that the pressure on his job could become even worse.