Barcelona face 2024 Pedri payment to Las Palmas

Barcelona will be required to make a payment to Las Palmas at the start of 2024 for Pedri.

La Blaugrana are still working their way through a host of performance related add-ons to the Gran Canaria club following their 2020 transfer move for Pedri.

Pedri has developed into a crucial player in Catalonia but Barcelona are still paying his transfer fee.

Las Palmas club president Miguel Angel Ramirez confirmed the process is yet to be resolved between the two clubs with a €5m up front fee bolstered by extras.

Ramirez previously stated that four of the five variables had already been paid by Barcelona, with the final transfer amounting to between €20m and €25m.

As per reports from Diario AS, the final clause will be wrapped up in January, with Pedri only needing to complete two more 45 minute appearances in any competition for Barcelona to trigger a final €5m.

The small print relates to Pedri playing over a half of a match in 10 or more games in four successive seasons which he is in line to do at the start of 2024