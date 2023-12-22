WATCH: Boy genius Lamine Yamal scores stunning golazo in Barcelona-America friendly

The mood at Barcelona is a long way from perfect given their run of form, and Xavi Hernandez calling out his players following their Almeria win. Their was a sense of tiredness during their friendly against America too, which they lost 3-2, playing just 24 hours after their match with Almeria. There was however one treat for the fans in Dallas at ATandT Stadium.

The crowd was equally lacking in inspiration, with just 30,000 fans turning out for the match in Texas. It’s some way removed from their summer tour, where over 100,000 fans turned out to see them clash with Real Madrid.

Just six minutes in, Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal to remind the Blaugrana that there is plenty of hope for the future.

The 16-year-old has been held back by Xavi Hernandez, conscious of his age, but undoubtedly looks the most naturally talented of all of their forwards this season. That much was evident on Thursday night again, even if it was a friendly.