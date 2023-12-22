Villarreal star Alex Baena puts out gruesome photo of battered foot after Lucas Vazquez challenge

Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena is one of the least popular players at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga, but he refuses to back away from conflict with the club.

The conflict began when Baena reportedly made comments about Fede Valverde’s family during a January Copa del Rey tie. When the two met again at the Bernabeu in April, Valverde allegedly punched Baena. The Uruguayan has neither confirmed nor denied that, but a police complaint made by Baena was dropped due to inconsistent evidence.

The two met again on Sunday, but it was Lucas Vazquez that meted out revenge, forcing Baena off following a horrendous challenge on his ankle. Baena was back in action just a three das later, playing 88 minutes against Celta Vigo. After Baena received abuse from Real Madrid fans accusing him of faking an injury online, a photo of his foot, showing it black with bruises.

The pair will meet again in May, in the penultimate round of La Liga at La Ceramica, in what is sure to be a tasty affair. Real Madrid ran out clear 4-1 winners on Sunday, but there could be more to come from Villarreal after some time under Marcelino Garcia Toral.