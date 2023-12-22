Two of four Real Madrid youngsters accused of spreading sex tape avoid police statement

Two of the four Real Madrid players that have been charged with spreading child pornography and distribution of sexual images without consent will not be giving a statement to the police.

According to Relevo, Ferran R. and Juan R. did not give a police statement on the incidents, while Raul A – alleged to be Raul Asencio by Marca – and Andres G. did so, albeit only to questions from their lawyers. The former two did not speak on advice of their lawyers too. Asencio was in the Real Madrid squad to face Alaves, but was dropped due to his involvement in the case.

He is one of four players across Juvenil A, Real Madrid C and Real Madrid Castilla to have been charged after an incident in the Canary Islands in the summer. Two girls were involved, one of which was underage, and they accuse the quartet of recording and distributing sexual content without their knowledge. During an anonymous interview, the overage victim claimed that they feel above the law due to the fact that they play for Real Madrid.