Sevilla eye forgotten Bournemouth star Hamed Junior Traore

Sevilla are expected to dip into the January transfer market with a Premier League target on the agenda in Andalucia.

Club sporting director Victor Orta has already confirmed the transfer budget will be tight and new boss Quique Sanchez Flores will have limited funds to work with in 2024.

Following the sacking of Diego Alonso, Sevilla are aiming to keen outgoings reduced in 2024, with bargains the focus for Flores.

As per reports from Diario AS, Bournemouth forward Hamed Junior Traore is an option, with Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola freezing him out so far in 2023/24.

Despite paying £25m to bring him to the club permanently over the summer, Iraola is unconvinced by 23-year-old’s progress, and he is ready to offload the Ivory Coast international.

If Sevilla are unwilling to match Bournemouth’s demands in the market, they could make a loan bid until the end of the season, with an agreement to cover a portion of Traore’s wages.