Rodri eases FIFA Club World Cup final injury fears

Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez has offered an injury update after their win in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

City cruised to a dominant 4-0 win over Brazilian side Fluminense in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah as Pep Guardiola set a new record with his fourth title win in the competition.

However, City and Spain fans were left concerned in the closing stages, as Rodri was forced off with a knee injury following a bad tackle from Alexander Gomes da Costa.

Rodri was immediately substituted by Guardiola with concerns that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines, if the prognosis was negative.

Despite the signs looking concerning, Rodri was straightforward in his response at full time, claiming he will be fit to face Everton on their return to Premier League action on December 27.

🔵🇪🇸 Rodri: “I almost cried after the tackle but I’m fine. I will be fine to play vs Everton, no issues”, told @SkyKaveh. pic.twitter.com/IECKMj7PXm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2023

City have lost all three Premier League games which Rodri has missed through suspension so far this season and he is crucial for Guardiola.