Real Madrid optimistic over star forward’s injury problem – “He’s a bit tired”

Real Madrid have struggled majorly with injury this season. So many first team stars are currently unavailable because of this, and after Thursday’s victory over Alaves, there have been fears that another key player could be able to join the list.

In the dying stages of the match in Vitoria, Rodrygo had to be forced off after suffering a blow to his knee. The Brazilian international will undergo tests to determine the severity of the issue, but MD say that Real Madrid officials are relaxed over the situation.

Carlo Ancelotti told the media that Rodrygo was “a bit tired”, which caused him to be taken off late on, and the report from MD states that Real Madrid believe that the young forward will be fully recovered after a few days of rest.

Rodrygo will be afforded this opportunity because of the winter break. The Real Madrid squad will celebrate the festive period with their families, before returning to training next week ahead of their match with Mallorca on the third of January.