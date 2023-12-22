Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pleased with Super League decision – “Time will show that it is positive”

On Thursday, the European Supreme Court of Justice opened the door to a possible Super League, having ruled that UEFA and FIFA cannot punish clubs – in this case Barcelona and Real Madrid – for trying to form a breakaway league.

The news was met with delights at the offices of the two Clasico clubs, although it has not been as warmly received across Europe, with many having already announced their intention to reject the European Super League.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was quizzed on the matter after Thursday’s last-gasp victory over Alaves, and the Italian believes that clubs will come around to the idea of the ESL, via Diario AS.

“It was an important decision for all of football, for all clubs. Some may not be so convinced, but it is clear that there cannot be a monopoly running our world. This will be positive. It will improve the international calendar, which is what we are concerned about. Time will show that it is positive, I am convinced.

“I haven’t had time to look at the format, but I will. I repeat that this decision will be very good for football.”

Not everyone has such an open mind to the idea as Ancelotti, although Real Madrid will hope that others begin to follow them into the ESL. For now, this doesn’t look like being the case for a while yet, at the very least.