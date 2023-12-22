Real Betis winger falls out of favour under Manuel Pellegrini, linked with January move to Flamengo

Real Betis have plenty of attacking options at head coach Manuel Pellegrini’s disposal, which has meant that some players have not played as frequently as they would have liked in recent weeks. This is true for Luiz Henrique, who has fallen out of favour after a strong of poor performances this season.

Despite being fit and available, Henrique has failed to start any of Betis’ last six matches in all competitions, playing just 45 total minutes across those fixtures. The likes of Ayoze Perez, Assane Diao, Ez Abde and Rodri Sanchez are all ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order, which has led to suggestions that he could leave in the winter.

Henrique occupies one of Betis’ three non-EU spots, so it would make sense for him to be moved on if he won’t play. Relevo say that he could return to Brazil in January, with Flamengo interested in signing him on loan.

Real Betis are expected to have a busy winter transfer window, and they have often looked to the Brazil market to sign players. If they do so again, Henrique would be favourite (over other non-EU players Abner Vinicius and Willian Jose) to move on.