Real Betis star full of praise for Girona after battling Benito Villamarin draw – “They play incredible football”

Girona have earned plenty of plaudits this season, having massively overachieved in the opening 18 matchdays of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. They dropped from first to second after results on Thursday, but regardless, they are still on course for an incredible season.

Girona would have secured top spot and Christmas if they had defeated Real Betis. They were on course to do so after Artem Dovbyk’s first half penalty, but a late equaliser from German Pezzella ensured a point for Los Verdiblancos, who extended their unbeaten domestic home run in the process.

After the match at the Benito Villamarin, Aitor Ruibal spoke to the media (via MD), and he became the latest person to praise Girona for their efforts so far this season.

“They’re there because they deserve it. I’d like to be so high. I’m glad (for them), they play incredible football.”

Ruibal also spoke highly of Savio, his direct opponent for the match, having replaced Hector Bellerin early on after the former Barcelona and Arsenal defender was forced off with an injury.

“He’s a good footballer, as we already knew. They attack a lot out there. It demands maximum concentration.”

Girona will hope to bounce back to winning ways after the winter break when they host Atletico Madrid in a blockbuster clash. For Ruibal and Real Betis, they travel to Balaidos to face struggling Celta Vigo on MD19.