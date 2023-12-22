Getafe

Premier League trio tracking Getafe star

Getafe could face a battle to retain star striker Borja Mayoral in the incoming January transfer window.

Mayoral has finally settled into his best form this season, after spells across Europe, including a loan stint at Getafe in 2021/22.

He endured a mixed campaign, after making a permanent move from Real Madrid in 2022, but the 2023/24 campaign has already featured 12 La Liga goals.

Only Los Blancos star Jude Bellingham has scored more league goals than the 26-year-old so far this season and he is attracting interest.

As per the latest update from Fichajes.net, three Premier League clubs are tracking Mayoral, with a potential £12m asking price set by Getafe.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are looking to improve their attacking options in the mid-season window but Getafe are not actively looking to sell Mayoral.

If Getafe do reject a January exit, and Mayoral continues to score in 2024, they will come under summer pressure sell him, if they miss out on European qualification.

Posted by

Tags Borja Mayoral Brentford Crystal Palace Fulham Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News