Premier League trio tracking Getafe star

Getafe could face a battle to retain star striker Borja Mayoral in the incoming January transfer window.

Mayoral has finally settled into his best form this season, after spells across Europe, including a loan stint at Getafe in 2021/22.

He endured a mixed campaign, after making a permanent move from Real Madrid in 2022, but the 2023/24 campaign has already featured 12 La Liga goals.

Only Los Blancos star Jude Bellingham has scored more league goals than the 26-year-old so far this season and he is attracting interest.

As per the latest update from Fichajes.net, three Premier League clubs are tracking Mayoral, with a potential £12m asking price set by Getafe.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford are looking to improve their attacking options in the mid-season window but Getafe are not actively looking to sell Mayoral.

If Getafe do reject a January exit, and Mayoral continues to score in 2024, they will come under summer pressure sell him, if they miss out on European qualification.