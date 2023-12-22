Napoli President to meet with Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez and investors to discuss Superleague

After the new Superleague proposal was presented on Thursday, with the backing of Real Madrid and Barcelona, there was a widespread rejection of the idea from the rest of Europe’s top clubs. With one notable exception, Serie A champions Napoli.

Yesterday it was reported that President Aurelio de Laurentiis had welcomed the European Court ruling which prevents UEFA and FIFA from sanctioning clubs for joining another league. In CdS, as carried by Fabrizio Romano, that he is in fact in favour of at least exploring the option.

“I spoke to Florentino Perez and we agree on meeting with other entrepreneurs to discuss about future plans.”

“Football is being managed by old people with no vision,” he noted in the Italian paper.

🚨🔵 Napoli president De Laurentiis on Super League: “I spoke to Florentino Pérez and we agree on meeting with other entrepreneurs to discuss about future plans”. “Football is being managed by old people with no vision”, told Corriere dello Sport. pic.twitter.com/KoYbOGk1x7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2023

A22 CEO Bernd Reichart declared there were more beyond that too, including clubs that had publicly said that they were against the project. Until those clubs feel they can publicly get on board, their interest means little. The decisive factor is could well be the involvement of the English sides, with the British Government taking action to prevent Premier League sides from joining.