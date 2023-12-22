Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Napoli President to meet with Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez and investors to discuss Superleague

After the new Superleague proposal was presented on Thursday, with the backing of Real Madrid and Barcelona, there was a widespread rejection of the idea from the rest of Europe’s top clubs. With one notable exception, Serie A champions Napoli.

Yesterday it was reported that President Aurelio de Laurentiis had welcomed the European Court ruling which prevents UEFA and FIFA from sanctioning clubs for joining another league.  In CdS, as carried by Fabrizio Romano, that he is in fact in favour of at least exploring the option.

“I spoke to Florentino Perez and we agree on meeting with other entrepreneurs to discuss about future plans.”

“Football is being managed by old people with no vision,” he noted in the Italian paper.

A22 CEO Bernd Reichart declared there were more beyond that too, including clubs that had publicly said that they were against the project. Until those clubs feel they can publicly get on board, their interest means little. The decisive factor is could well be the involvement of the English sides, with the British Government taking action to prevent Premier League sides from joining.

Posted by

Tags Aurelio De Laurentiis Barcelona Florentino Perez Napoli Real Madrid The Superleague

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News