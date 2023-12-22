Luis Suarez set for reunion with former Barcelona teammates after agreeing Inter Miami deal

It has been common knowledge for the last few weeks that Luis Suarez has been in talks over a move to Inter Miami. Gremio have already announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of 2023, which has opened the door to the Uruguayan making the move from South to North America.

Suarez would link up with ex-Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba if he makes the move to Inter Miami, and now, it looks like that day will finally come. Fabrizio Romano has reported that an agreement is all-but sealed, with an announcement expected to come very soon.

🚨🇺🇾 Luís Suárez to Inter Miami, all set to be sealed and announced — here we go! Contract ready after verbal agreement reached one month ago — one-year deal for Suárez. Deal will also include an option for further season. Messi and Suárez, together again. 👚🔫 pic.twitter.com/Vf9ytZNlJP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2023

Suarez will sign a one-year contract at Inter Milan, which will include the option for this to be extended by a further 12 months. It is outstanding business for the Florida-based franchise, who are surely now one of the big favourites to win the MLS Cup next season.

Suarez is off the back of an outstanding individual season with Gremio, and if he can renew his Barcelona partnership with Messi and co. right from the outset, Inter Miami could achieve great things in 2024.