Jude Bellingham named No.2 in The Guardian’s top footballer list

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has missed out on being named as the No.1 male player in world football.

The Guardian have produced their prestigious annual list of the Top 100 players in men’s and women’s football as voted for by a global panel of journalists and experts.

Bellingham’s sensational start to life in Madrid has seen his stock continue to rise in 2023 and he is being mentioned as one of the best players on the planet.

However, despite being amongst the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or award, Bellingham finished second on the Guardian’s list, in behind Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland.

1⃣🇳🇴 Erling Haaland

2⃣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 JUDE BELLINGHAM

Paris Saint-Germain hotshot Kylian Mbappe was named in third place, with Bellingham’s Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior finishing in sixth spot, with Lionel Messi dropping to 10th in the final rankings.

Bellingham has already 13 league goals for Real Madrid so far in the 2023/14 season with 17 scored by him across all competitions.