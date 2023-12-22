Inter Miami continue Barcelona revolution by announcing signing of Luis Suarez

During the summer, MLS side Inter Miami completed three huge signings. They picked up Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba after both players had left Barcelona, while Lionel Messi only joined following the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

This three-strong Barcelona group has now been added to ahead of the 2024 MLS season, as Inter Miami have officially announced, after weeks of intense speculation, that Luis Suarez will be arriving during the winter.

Bienvenido Luis Suárez, al sueño de Miami 💫 pic.twitter.com/Vi3bJZ679f — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 22, 2023

Suarez left Gremio at the end of the Brazilian season, which paved the way for him to join former Barcelona teammates Messi, Busquets and Alba in Florida. It means that fans will be able to see that famous link-up between the Argentine and Uruguayan once again, one that was so effective for many years in Catalonia.

There’s no doubt that many Barcelona supporters will have one eye on Inter Miami in 2024. There is sure to be a sense of deja vu when the new MLS season begins in February.