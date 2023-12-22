Inter interested in poaching Barcelona midfielder on cheap deal

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto silenced some of his doubters on Wednesday with an invaluable brace that kept the Blaugrana on the edge of the title race, and while he is often a figure of criticism at Can Barca, he is appreciated elsewhere. Italian giants Inter are reportedly looking to make him feel valued in the coming months.

Roberto, 31, is out of contract this summer, and Barcelona are yet to offer him a new deal. MD claim that the Nerazzurri are interested in signing him either in January or in the summer, with the veteran available to negotiate for free in 10 days time.

However Roberto has told agent Jose Maria Orobitg that he does not want to listen to any offers before May or April. His intention is to remain at the club.

In a recent interview, Roberto stated his desire to stay, and Xavi Hernandez is thought to value his contributions off the pitch as much as on it. However with Barcelona cutting costs wherever they can, Roberto does stand out as a veteran player without a crucial role, even if he is earning ‘like a recently promoted youngster’ in his own words.