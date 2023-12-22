Incoming Real Betis signing free to join in January as non-EU spot won’t be required for registration

Real Betis are expected to have a very busy winter transfer window, and they have already secured their first signing of it. Johnny Cardoso, a 22-year-old midfielder for the United States national team, will arrive from Brazilian side Internacional in the coming days.

Cardoso has been touted as the long-term successor for Guido Rodriguez, who is expected to leave Betis when his contract expires at the end of the season. There was talk that Cardoso wouldn’t arrive until the summer, but after the Argentine broke his leg earlier this month, the decision was taken to organise the signing now.

The good news for Betis regarding Cardoso’s arrival is that he won’t take up a non-EU spot. Betis currently have all three positions filled (Abner Vinicius, Luiz Henrique and Willian Jose), but the USMNT star has an Italian passport, so no one would have to leave in order for him to arrive, as per Estadio Deportivo.

Interestingly, Real Betis may end up freeing one of their non-EU spots in January anyway, as Henrique has been linked with leaving the club in favour of returning to Brazil.