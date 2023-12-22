Girona eyeing up three January signings in effort to continue fairytale La Liga title charge

There’s no doubt that Girona have been the biggest overachievers in European football this season. Michel Sanchez’s side were expected to be a mid-table/bottom half side, but after 18 matchdays, they occupy second in La Liga, only behind Real Madrid on goal difference.

Because of this, many are hoping that Girona can emulate Leicester City’s achievements from the 2015-16 season by defying the odds to win the league title. It will be incredibly difficult, but the Catalans are prepared to give it their best shot.

In order to do this, Relevo say that Girona want to sign three players during the winner. Firstly, a new pivot is wanted, as they were unable to sign a replacement for Oriol Romeu in the summer. This would also allow Aleix Garcia to play further forward, where he is more of a natural option.

Girona also want to sign two defenders: one centre-back and one left-back. Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye has been linked as being the former, while an understudy for Miguel Gutierrez is also wanted.

Girona don’t have much money at all to work with, so low-cost operations would be required to fill all three vacancies. However, if they are to do so, they could stand in good stead for an excellent second half of the season.