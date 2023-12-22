Former Barcelona manager set to take over as next head coach of Besiktas

Quique Setien faced a tough task by living up to Unai Emery when he succeeded the then-Aston Villa bound manager last season. Ultimately, it was one that he was unable to do, as he was sacked in September after a tough start to the current campaign.

Since then, he has been linked with managing Sevilla among others, although he has remained unemployed. However, that could soon change, and it would be a change of scenery for the 65-year-old, who has never managed in club football outside of his native Spain.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Setien is expected to take over as the next manager of Besiktas. The Turkish giants recently parted ways with Riza Calimbay, and Setien is highly likely to be his successor.

Besiktas have had a disappointing season so far, sitting fifth in the Super Lig. Setien will have a tough task on his hands, although he has dealt with this many times before, most notably at Barcelona.