Chinese ownership group set asking price for sale of Espanyol

Espanyol could be looking at new owners in the coming year, with the Rastar Group reportedly having an asking price in mind to sell Los Pericos. Mao Ye, CEO of the club, maintains that they are not looking to sell, but head of the Chinese conglomerate Chen Yansheng has a number in mind.

There have been rumours for some time that they may be interested in selling the club, despite consistent denials on their part. Having been relegated last season, Espanyol are attempting to continue their record of winning promotion after relegation on all five occasions when they have been relegated in the past. They are currently 5th, five points of the top of the league.

According to La Grada, as carried by MD, Chen will consider a sale for €120m, and should they get promoted, then that asking price will rise by €50m. Various investors have approached over the past few months, but none have reached those figures.

The Rastar Group took over in 2016, but since it has been seven years of ups and downs. Initially declaring that they wanted to bring Champions League football to the RCDE Stadium, they did make European football on one occasion, but have also overseen two relegations.