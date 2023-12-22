Carlo Ancelotti facing big decision over winter break on key position at Real Madrid

One of the big issues hanging around at Real Madrid in recent weeks has involved their goalkeepers. Following Thibaut Courtois’ ACL tear back in August, Kepa Arrizabalaga had been established until a few weeks ago, with Andriy Lunin having seemingly gone ahead of him after a string of excellent performances.

However, Kepa has returned between the sticks in recent weeks, firstly against Union Berlin and then against Alaves on Thursday. Before the latter, head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted that he will decide on Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper during the winter break.

As MD have pointed out, it’s unclear who Ancelotti will opt for. Kepa did not have to do too much against Union Berlin or Alaves, although he did end up conceding twice against the Bundesliga side. Lunin has perhaps performed better, but the Italian has shown that he prefers the on-loan Chelsea star.

It remains to be seen what Ancelotti’s decision will be, but whoever starts for Real Madrid against Mallorca on the 3rd of January is likely to be the starter for the rest of the season, barring any further injuries.