Barcelona star progressing well in injury recovery, expected to return in time for Spanish Super Cup

Before Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in early December, Inigo Martinez was forced to pull out of the starting line-up after picking up an injury in the warm-up. It has kept him out of action ever since, and in the matches since, the Catalans have missed the veteran defender, having conceded 10 goals in just four games.

The good news for Barcelona is that Martinez is progressing well in his injury recovery. Sport say that he continues to meet the deadlines set for him by the club, and should this continue to be the case, he would return in mid-January.

Martinez will miss matches against Las Palmas (La Liga) and Barbastro (Copa del Rey), although he is expected to return in time for the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona face Osasuna in their semi-final tie on the 11th of January, and if they win, they would face Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the final three days later.

Martinez’s return will be a welcome one for Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez, for whom the winter break comes at a very good time, given their struggles over the last few weeks.