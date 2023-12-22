Barcelona pick up €4.5m bounty from decaffeinated friendly

Barcelona fans not in Texas might have rolled their eyes at the sight of their already short squad taking to action just over 24 hours after they beat Almeria 3-2 on Thursday night. But their accountants will no doubt have highlighted the value of it to Xavi Hernandez and company.

According to Marca, the game was worth €4.5m to the club, which will help recoup some of the money they missed out on in the Champions League group stage – the hierarchy had hoped they would remain perfect, but Barcelona lost two of their matches, leaving them €5.6m short of their maximum pot.

After the match, Xavi defended his use of youngsters in the game, citing the fact that the senior players were tired. Only four first-team players began the match.

“There are footballers who are not their age and are in the first team. 16, 17, 18, 19 years old, it’s very early for them, it’s a lot of responsibility. But it is what it affects due to the economic situation of the club. This situation makes us adapt and it is something that adds to us as an entity,” he told Sport.

He also had kind words for former teammate Rafael Marquez, who as Barca Atletic manager is coaching many of them.

“Rafa Marquez is training the youngsters very well. We have taken advantage of this match to give them opportunities because they deserve them. It was an open match with many chances so people will have enjoyed it. For us it is a pleasure to be in the United States.”

Xavi’s side ended up losing the match 3-2, as Lamine Yamal and Marc Guiu led the way for Barcelona. Diego Kochen, Ander Astralaga, Unai Hernandez, Gerard Martin, Pau Prim and Mamadou Mbacke all appeared for the senior side for the first time.