Barcelona have keen interest in Club World Cup final, 22-year-old midfielder being considered for 2024 move

The 2023 Club World Cup finals take place between Manchester City and Fluminense on Friday evening, with Pep Guardiola aiming to pick up another trophy in his glittering managerial career. His former club Barcelona are expected to be interested spectators for the match, although they will be looking at one of the players at the Brazilian side.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Catalans have scouted Andre, who has also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool in recent months. The 22-year-old is being considered as a possible Gavi replacement, or perhaps as a signing for next summer.

Andre is set to play a significant role for Fluminense against Man City, and it will give Barcelona are opportunity to assess him against one of the best clubs in world football (via Sport). This could have a significant bearing on whether Sporting Director Deco decides to move for the Brazilian.

Barcelona’s ongoing financial problems don’t allow for much leeway in their midfielder hunt, but if they can pull off a deal for Andre, it would look like being an excellent piece of business. For now, it will be intriguing to see how he matches up against Man City on Friday.