Barcelona could face three year Champions League ban – report

Barcelona could be hit with a severe UEFA penalty over alleged financial rule breaks in recent seasons.

The Catalan giants have reportedly been threatened with sanctions over their failure to balance cub expenses against income in line with UEFA financial rules.

Last September, Barcelona reported a net profit of €304m after tax, following their activation of various financial levers in an attempt to stabilise a worsening situation.

Barcelona are hoping to avoid a punishment, after bringing in more money via sponsorships and the sale of broadcast rights, but there is still a gap.

Only sales relating directly to football can be factored into UEFA’s final tally and Barcelona are still working to meet the impending deadline.

As per a report from German outlet Die Welt, Barcelona will not be given an exemption by UEFA, with the potential for a hefty fine and a Champions League ban.

The report claims Barcelona could be removed Europe’s premier club competition for two to three seasons starting immediately in 2024/25.