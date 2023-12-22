Barcelona set for cash injection as Sergino Dest moves towards PSV transfer

Barcelona are banking on a cash windfall if Sergino Dest completes a 2024 transfer move to PSV Eindhoven.

Dest is surplus to requirements in Catalonia with the club aiming to offload him in the coming months.

The USA international has not played for Barcelona since 2022 and he joined PSV on a season long loan at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite his struggles for consistency at Barcelona, Dest has emerged as a key player in the Netherlands, with PSV already securing a place in the Champions League last 16 in 2024.

As per reports from Diario Sport, PSV are ready to activate their purchase option on Dest in 2024, with a €10m pre-agreement already in place with Barcelona.

Barcelona will be looking to raise more funds in 2024, by selling unwanted squad players and pushing loan players to move on, and La Blaugana are open to selling for a higher price, if more transfer interest emerges in the 23-year-old defender.