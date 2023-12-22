Barcelona and Girona handed big boosts as Brazil decide against calling up duo for Olympic qualifiers

Excitement is building within Barcelona for Vitor Roque’s impending arrival. The club agreed a deal with Athletico Paranaense during the summer to sign the 18-year-old, but financial problems meant that he could not arrive until next month.

Roque’s arrival is expected to help Barcelona out of their current poor run of form, although it could have been that the teenager would be unable for matchdays 21-24, had Brazil called upon him for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers. Fortunately for the Blaugrana, he has not been selected.

Girona have also benefitted from this, as Savio has also missed out on selection. On the other hand, Real Madrid have two players in the squad, those being Endrick Felipe and defender Vinicius Tobias.

Real Madrid have allowed both players to join up with the squad for the pre-Olympic tournament, which runs from the 20th of January to the 11th of February. It doesn’t particularly weaken them, as Endrick is still with Palmeiras anyway and Tobias is only on the cusp of the first team.