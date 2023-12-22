Atletico Madrid handed major defensive boost as player returns to training ahead of Sevilla clash

Atletico Madrid are hoping to end 2023 on a high note when they take on Sevilla at the Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday. Diego Simeone’s side are aiming to bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointing draw with Getafe, although they will be facing a rejuvenated Los Nervionenses side, now under the stewardship of Quique Sanchez Flores.

Atleti have been facing a defensive crisis ahead of the match. Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic are both suspended, while Jose Maria Gimenez has been struggling with injury. This would have left Cesar Azpilicueta, Axel Witsel, Caglar Soyuncu and Reinildo Mandava as their only centre-back options (the latter two have barely played, if at all, this season).

Fortunately for Simeone, Gimenez has returned to training on Friday (via MD), which suggests that he will be fit and available to face Sevilla.

🚨 Josema Giménez is back in training with the team! 🇺🇾 [@Atletico_MD] pic.twitter.com/FVk5rpr9m5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 22, 2023

There’s no doubt that having Gimenez available is a big boost for Atletico Madrid, and they need it. They currently sit 10 points off top spot in La Liga, so a victory against Sevilla will be crucial towards keeping them in the hunt.