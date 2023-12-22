Arsenal have no chance on January deal for Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal will not be able to complete a January transfer deal for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners have been tracking the Spanish international for over 12 months and they have made clear their interest in bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

However, despite ongoing links to both Barcelona and Arsenal, La Real have stood firm on their key man, with Imanol Alguacil confident Zubimendi wants to represent his hometown club in the Chamipions League.

Mikel Arteta was expected to push hard to meet Zubimendi’s €60m release clause at the start of 2024 but the situation looks impossible.

As per the latest update from Football London, Arteta still wants to bring Zubimendi to North London. but he knows La Real will immediately reject a mid-season offer.

The Basque side have already qualified for the Champions League last 16 and Zubimendi is a crucial part of Alguacil’s plans this season.

Zubimendi is tipped as Arteta’s ideal choice to complete his midfield trio, alongside captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, with doubts over Kai Havertz’s place in his long term plans.