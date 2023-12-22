Analysis: Do Real Madrid need Mauro Icardi in 2024?

Over the last few weeks, there has been plenty of talk regarding Real Madrid’s possible activity during the 2024 winter transfer window. Los Blancos are expected to enter the market in at least one instance, due to the club’s ongoing injury crisis.

Following David Alaba’s ACL tear against Villarreal last weekend, Carlo Ancelotti can only rely on Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as his senior centre-back options, with Eder Militao not set to return from his own ACL injury until February/March. As such, a new centre-back could arrive during the winter, with Manchester United’s Raphael Varane, who left Los Blancos in 2021, being earmarked as a possible option.

However, it may not be the only piece of business that Real Madrid try for in January. With Vinicius Junior having been struck down with hamstring injuries on two occasions already this season, there have been questions about whether another forward will be signed. Specifically, Galatasaray’s Mauro Icardi, formerly of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, has been heavily linked.

Icardi has been in excellent form since making the move to Turkey, and there has been suggestions that he could join Real Madrid on loan for the second half of the season, which would bolster Ancelotti’s attacking option. Fichajes have reinforced these reports, stating that the Argentine would provide extra cover for matches in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

However, is Icardi really needed at Real Madrid? Firstly, it should be noted that Vinicius will return from injury in January, and if he and the rest of the forward line can stay fit, then there would simply be no place for the former La Masia star. Rodrygo has been outstanding in recent weeks, as has Brahim Diaz, while Joselu Mato continues to pitch in with goals here and there, and that’s even before Jude Bellingham is considered.

Icardi should be an option for Real Madrid if they were to suffer an injury crisis in attack. It could happen, but at this stage, club bosses will probably be comfortable with the situation, and it would be a surprise if any striker was signed.

Eyebrows were raised when Real Madrid decided against signing a top-level striker during the summer, despite Karim Benzema’s departure. However, it hasn’t had a significant effect so far, with their current crop of attackers having stepped up, even with Vinicius having missed over two months of action.

Considering this, Real Madrid do not need to sign Icardi in January. If another attacker goes down injured during the month, perhaps it can be explored – but for now, focus should be put on a new centre-back, more than anything else.