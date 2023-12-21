WATCH: Defensive crisis worsens for Real Madrid as Nacho Fernandez sent off against Alaves

Real Madrid’s hopes of ending 2023 as the top team in La Liga have taken a major hit. They remain locked at 0-0 with Alaves in Vitoria, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be forced to see out the remaining 40 minutes with 10 men, having had Nacho Fernandez sent off just minutes into the second period.

Los Blancos were frustrated in the first half by their stubborn hosts, and things have got much worse now. Nacho was originally booked for a strong challenge on Atletico Madrid loanee Samu Oromodion, but after a VAR check, it has been upgraded to a red card, meaning that Real Madrid will see out the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Nacho is sent off 😱 Real Madrid are reduced to ten following a VAR decision against the defender 🟥 pic.twitter.com/GKC2QPjF09 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) December 21, 2023

It is the second time this season that Nacho has been sent off this season, having been dismissed against Girona back in September. As such, he is in line to be banned for multiple La Liga matches, which is a big blow for Real Madrid, who now only have one available centre-back in the meantime (Antonio Rudiger).