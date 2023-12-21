WATCH: Alaves manager Luis Garcia Plaza goes into meltdown mode after Real Madrid score late winner

Alaves had looked well on course for an excellent point at home to Real Madrid on Thursday evening. However, despite Carlo Ancelotti’s side being down to 10 men after Nacho Fernandez saw red during the second half, they managed to win the match 1-0 after Lucas Vazquez scored in stoppage time.

For Alaves manager Luis Garcia Plaza, Vazquez’s late strike was all too much. After the goal, he proceeded to go into full meltdown mode. He knocked over an ice cooler, before grabbing onto one of his backroom staff. He wasn’t done yet, as he threw off his coat and hat before returning to his seat, where he began furiously kicking his legs out.

Yo con el enfado de Luis García Plaza tras el gol de Lucas Vázquez no voy a poder. Como engancha y zarandea a uno y este acepta su destino pic.twitter.com/aQ8rBvnUgL — 🅿 (@finallyxpablo) December 21, 2023

There’s no doubt that Garcia Plaza’s reaction was somewhat over the top, but you can understand why he is so furious. Alaves were minutes away from an outstanding result against Real Madrid, but poor marking from a Toni Kroos corner allowed a free header for Vazquez, which took away the Basque side’s hard-earned point.