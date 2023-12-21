UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin pokes fun at Barcelona and Real Madrid – “I hope they have a wonderful competition with only two clubs”

Although Thursday’s ruling from the European Supreme Court of Justice appeared to open the door to the Super League becoming a reality, many clubs have already distanced themselves from the proposed competition.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are currently the only two clubs signed up for the Super League, having kept faith following its initial collapse back in 2021. Both clubs were delighted by the ECJ’s ruling, although it doesn’t appear to have had much of an effect so far.

Many clubs have backed UEFA and FIFA following the news, and this has caused Aleksander Ceferin – President of European football’s governing body – to poke fun at Barcelona and Real Madrid over the lack of support for the Super League, as per MD.

“They can create whatever they want. I hope they have a wonderful competition with only two clubs. I’m not sure if Real Madrid and Barcelona know what they are doing. Football is not for sale.”

It remains to be seen whether any further clubs commit to the Super League project, but at this stage, it looks highly unlikely. It means that Barcelona and Real Madrid could be hung out to dry on this matter.