Supreme Court rules against UEFA and FIFA – ‘Abuse of power’ opens door to Superleague

The entirety of European football was nervously awaiting the verdict of the European Supreme Court to come to a decision on the Superleague which could in theory change the course of the game in Europe.

A22, the organisation behind the Superleague now, Real Madrid and Barcelona had been hoping for a victory against UEFA in court that would rule that the current European body of football and FIFA exercise a monopoly over the game in Europe. This would allow them to proceed with the Superleague without opposition, removing UEFA’s right to sanction the two clubs and any further clubs that want to join them.

The alternative was that in finding in UEFA’s favour, it would essentially end the Superleague, or any other similar project. If UEFA can sanction clubs wish suspensions and fines, they will continue to hold control over the money, and potentially the players too. A partial victory, depending on the ruling, would have kept the status quo to a certain extent, with both sides maintaining their position.

The decision was given at quarter to 10 on Thursday morning, with the judge signalling a clear abuse of power from UEFA and FIFA. Barcelona and Real Madrid cannot be thrown out of the Champions League, European or FIFA competitions for trying to organise a new competition, as this goes against the European Union market laws.

”We have won the right to compete. The UEFA monopoly is over. Football is FREE. Clubs no longer have to fear sanctions and can now determine their own future,” said A22 CEO Bernd Reichart.

“To the fans: our proposal is that all Super League matches be broadcast for free. For clubs: income and solidarity payments are guaranteed.”

Meanwhile La Liga released a statement shortly after ‘reminding’ fans that the Superleague is an ‘egotistical and elitist’ project.

⚖️Today, more than ever, we reiterate that the “Super League” is a selfish and elitist model. ⚽️Anything that is not fully open, with direct access only through the domestic leagues, season by season, is a closed format. 🇪🇺European football has spoken. Listen. #EarnItOnThePitch — LALIGA Corporativo (@LaLigaCorp) December 21, 2023

A22 are set to give a press conference at 13:00 CEST in order to react to the decision, but it appears that the Superleague project is not dead. The future will likely be determined by the clubs, but Barcelona and Real Madrid have thus far found rejection from the Bundesliga, Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League. The fear of sanctions for those clubs considering joining is now gone though, which could be the decisive shift.