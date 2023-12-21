Serie A giant ‘open to discussions’ about Superleague amid sea of rejection

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only teams that are publicly in favour of The Superleague, despite it being confirmed by the European Court that UEFA could not sanction clubs for setting another competition up. However the Superleague may have found its first ally.

In general, Europe’s giants have rejected the idea of the Superleague, including founding member Atletico Madrid. They were joined by Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, along with a slew of La Liga and Segunda clubs, in expressing their disapproval of the proposed Superleague.

However Sport cite a report from ANSA in Italy, which claims that the Superleague ruling has been welcomed by Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis. He is open to talks about the Superleague, and has expressed as much in the past, although he had advocated for an open format.

A22 presented their project to the world on Thursday morning, promising free streaming of games, but also a system where teams can only qualify for the third tier of European football via their domestic performance. Still, with the overwhelming majority of clubs looking to be against the move, it looks as if A22 will have to do some persuasion to get other clubs on board to make the league viable.