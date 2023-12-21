Real Madrid star to undergo medical tests in next 24 hours to determine severity of knee injury

Rodrygo has been in sparkling form for Real Madrid of late, racking up eight goals and five assists in his last nine matches. However, he was unable to add to this tally against Alaves on Thursday, although Los Blancos still came away with a last-gasp victory.

Real Madrid are already deep in an injury crisis, and after Lucas Vazquez’s late winner, there are fears that Rodrygo could be about to become the latest player to be out of action as he pulled up with a suspected knee injury.

Carlo Ancelotti allayed these fears when he spoke to the media post-match, although despite this, Marca have reported that Rodrygo will undergo medical tests on Friday to determine the extent of the injury.

It would be disastrous for Real Madrid if Rodrygo were to be the latest player to pick up a serious knee injury, after Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba. Club officials will be praying that these tests come back with positive news.