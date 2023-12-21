Real Madrid defensive crisis laid bare – one available centre-back for upcoming La Liga matches due to injury and suspension

Real Madrid were already suffering with a crisis in central defence, but things got even worse during Thursday’s victory over Alaves. Carlo Ancelotti is already without long-term absentees Eder Militao and David Alaba due to injury, and now Nacho Fernandez is out for the time being after being sent off in Vitoria.

It is the second time this season that Nacho has seen red, having been dismissed in the latter stages of the victory over Girona in September. It means that the veteran defender will miss at least two matches, and it could be more if the Competition Committee decides to hand out an extended suspension.

It leaves Ancelotti with Antonio Rudiger as his only available senior centre-back. Aurelien Tchouameni filled in for the remainder of the Alaves match, so he is best-placed to play as a defender for the matches against Mallorca and Almeria – although for the latter, a centre-back may be signed before this fixture.

It remains to be seen whether Nacho’s red card will change Real Madrid’s approach to signing a new central defender in January. Ancelotti wants one, but the board will only sign the right player, although the situation could change now following this.

