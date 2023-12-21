Real Madrid appoint former manager as director of football

Real Madrid have appointed former player and Argentina international Santiago Solari as their new sporting director. Solari also had a spell as manager during 2019, albeit a short-lived one, but has been part of the machinery of the club for the past year.

It sees him move from a role where he was overseeing the training ground and facilities as ‘Director of Real Madrid City’, but Relevo assure that for several months, he had already been acting in his new role. Solari replaces Manuel Fernandez, who had been in it for three years, and will remain at the club in a different capacity.

Solarit is well-liked at Real Madrid and as a former manager and player, is not adverse to providing advice and insight. However he is not expected to take on a large role in transfers, with Head Scout Juni Calafat and General Director Jose Angel Sanchez holding much of the power, outside of Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti’s input of course.