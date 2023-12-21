Rafa Benitez at risk of being sacked by Celta Vigo, replacement has already been lined up

Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat to Villarreal has ensured that Celta Vigo will end 2023 in the relegation zone. The Galicians only narrowly avoided relegation last season, and it looks like another battle to avoid the drop is in store for the current campaign.

Great things were expected when Rafa Benitez took over as head coach in the summer, but the former Liverpool, Valencia and Real Madrid manager has disappointed since taking charge. As per Estadio Deportivo, his credit within the club is slowly running out, with Celta’s matches in January set to determine whether he remains or is sacked.

If Celta lose their next two matches, against Real Betis in La Liga and Amorebieta in the Copa del Rey, Benitez is expected to be sacked. If that happens, his replacement would probably be Claudio Giraldez, who is the head coach of Celta’s B side.

The next few weeks will be huge for Benitez and Celta Vigo. They desperate need to start picking up regular victory if they are to avoid the drop for a second consecutive season.