Predicted XIs: Carlo Ancelotti to with just four senior players on Real Madrid bench for Alaves clash

Real Madrid face Alaves in their final game of 2023 at Mendizorrotza, in the hope that they will at a minimum be second going into their week-long break. A win could see them go top, depending on Girona’s result against Real Betis. Alaves will be a minimum of three points clear of the drop zone, but could go as high as 12th with a win.

Los Blancos will start with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, as confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday. The rest of the team all but picks himself. Only four senior players will be on the bench, and they will be Andriy Lunin, Joselu Mato, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos as per Marca.

Diario AS carry the same line-up, with perhaps Ceballos coming in for one of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos or Fede Valverde the only likely alternative. Tchouameni just returned from a fractured metatarsal, while Joselu could come into the line-up, but that would also mean dropping one of the in-form Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz or Jude Bellingham. Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior are all injured.

Alaves are missing Aleksandar Sedlar and Giuliano Simeone through injury issues. Luis Garcia Plaza is expected to start Atletico Madrid loanee Samu Omorodion, alongside a back five. On loan Real Madrid central defender Rafa Marin is also expected to start, while Antonio Blanco will also face his former club in midfield.