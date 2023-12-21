More than 20 clubs reject Super League despite European Court of Justice ruling

On Thursday morning, the European Supreme Court of Justice opened the door to the Super League becoming a reality, much to the delight of Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have remained as part of the project since it disbanded back in 2021.

However, while Barcelona and Real Madrid would be two confirmed clubs in the competition (should it come to fruition), they may struggle to find any others willing to break away from UEFA and FIFA in order to join.

At this stage, at least 23 clubs have announced that they are rejecting the Super League, and they will continue to stand by UEFA and FIFA going forward. Atletico Madrid are one of those to have turned their back of the ESL, as have teams such as Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

🚨 The clubs that have publicly REJECTED the Super League: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Celtic

🇵🇹 Porto

🇪🇸 Sevilla

🇪🇸 Valencia

🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid

🇪🇸 Real Sociedad

🇪🇸 Cadiz

🇪🇸 Levante

🇪🇸 Valladolid

🇪🇸 Granada

🇪🇸 Villarreal

🇩🇪 Bayern

While the ruling was significant news for Barcelona and Real Madrid, it may not mean much if other clubs continue to oppose the ESL. For now, the matter continues to roll on.