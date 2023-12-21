Manchester United looking at €50m Antony replacement in La Liga

Manchester United have not seen much return on investment from Jadon Sancho (€80m) and Antony (€95m), and it appears they are willing to cut their losses and move on. One of the replacement options is Japan star and Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

The ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid winger has been in electric form this season, after demonstrating talent and a work ethic last campaign. A much-lauded Real Sociedad team which topped their Champions League group rely on Kubo for their creativity on the right side, and it is no surprise he is attracting interest. According to reports in England, carried by Marca, United believe they can acquire Kubo for €50m.

It would be surprising to see La Real accept anything less than his €60m release clause, especially when considering Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause, which will see them make half of any profit from the €6m signing. Nevertheless, paying €60m for the 22-year-old Kubo seems like good value based on his performances in Donostia-San Sebastian. A constant threat, few left-backs have not suffered against him this season.