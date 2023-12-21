La Liga round-up: Girona drop points at Real Betis, Real Sociedad disappoint and Mallorca defeat Osasuna

The penultimate matchday of 2023 La Liga action came to a close on Thursday, with four matches played. Real Madrid made the trip to Alaves, while Real Betis took on league leaders Girona, Cadiz hosted Real Sociedad and Mallorca faced Osasuna at Son Moix.

Real Betis 1-1 Girona

Girona have fallen to second in La Liga after drawing away to Real Betis, as Real Madrid defeated Alaves in the later game. Artem Dovbyk gave the Catalans the lead from the penalty spot, but German Pezzella’s 88th-minute strike ensured that Betis, who stay seventh, continued their unbeaten home domestic record.

Cadiz 0-0 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad had goalkeeper Alex Remiro to thank for their point against Cadiz. The 28-year-old was in exceptional form in Andalusia, but the Basque side were very disappointing, as their 2023 ends in something of a whimper.

They remain in fifth, while Cadiz – who can be very proud of their performance – are 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

Mallorca 3-1 Osasuna

Mallorca ended their calendar year in fine style with an excellent victory over Osasuna at Son Moix. Pablo Ibanez had given the visitors an excellent start, but goals from Matija Nastasic, Dani Rodriguez and Antonio Raillo ensured the three points for Javier Aguirre’s side.

With that result, Mallorca rise to 14th, just behind Osasuna, who occupy 13th place.