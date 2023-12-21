La Liga President Javier Tebas – “There will be no Super League in the short, medium or long term”

On Thursday morning, the European Supreme Court of Justice opened the door to the Super League being made a reality. Barcelona and Real Madrid have remained as part of the institution since it fell apart in 2021, and following this news, both clubs have been left delighted.

A22, the company behind the Super League these days, released its proposals for the competition on the back of the announcement, although many clubs – among them Atletico Madrid – have rejected the tournament, and will continue to back UEFA and FIFA going forward.

La Liga President Javier Tebas, who has been a long-time critic of the Super League, addressed these new proposals from A22 (via MD), and it’s safe to say that he is not a fan, perhaps as expected. He particularly focused on claims that the matches in the competition would be free-to-watch for anyone around the world.

“It’s economically unsustainable. Free football is impossible, it would be an economic failure. You can’t fool people by saying that football is going to be free.

“I bet a hundred dinners that we will not see a Super League in the short or medium term. The miracle of the loaves and fishes was done by Jesus Christ, not by Bernd Reichart (CEO of A22). There will be no Super League in the short, medium or long term. Legally, it’s not going to be possible.”

Tebas’ standpoint looks to be true at this stage, as clubs and leagues continue to reject the Super League. Barcelona and Real Madrid may continue to be left out in the cold on this, even despite Thursday’s developments.