Getafe keen on January move for former Barcelona and Valencia starlet

Getafe have had an excellent 2023-24 season so far. Jose Bordalas’ side will end the year in eighth place in the La Liga table, which is an incredible achievement for the Madrid-based side, who are on course for their highest finishing position since the 2019-20 season.

Depending on results on Thursday, Getafe could be just four points away from the European places in La Liga, and Bordalas is determined to ensure that his side can return to playing continental football for the first time in four years.

To do so, Bordalas wants to strengthen his squad, and Relevo say that he and the Getafe board are keen on a move for Ilaix Moriba. The Guinean international, formerly of Barcelona and Valencia, is firmly out of favour at RB Leipzig, and a move to the Spanish capital could help resurrect his career.

This move could be mutually beneficial for all parties. Bordalas could whip Moriba into shape, which would have long-term benefits for him and possibly Getafe. However, for now, no moves have been made on this front.